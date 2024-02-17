All Roads Leading to Congress Convention at Sahyadri Grounds Decked Colourfully with Party Signs



Mangaluru: In less than three hours the MEGA STATE-LEVEL CONGRESS CONVENTION in DK will kick start at Sahyadri College Tented Ground, Adyar, in the outskirts of Mangaluru, at 2pm on Saturday, 17 February 2024. and security has been beefed up around the area, with over 1500 police force to handle the law and order. Roads leading to the venue are decked with Congress party hoardings, banners, buntings etc, and the final arrangement is all done at the venue, with over 25,000 seats arranged.

Karnataka State Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, along with other top Congress leaders visited the venue, and found out everything was in order, but suggested a few things to be changed. Mangalore Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, DCP (Law & Order) Siddharth Goyal, and DCP (Crime & Traffic) Dinesh Kumar with other police officials made sure that the police maintained strict security and briefed them about the protocols.

Appropriate parking arrangements have been made for the party workers/fans who will be arriving by bus and other modes of transport. Water and other facilities including ambulances, and medical staff have been arranged. However, the Bangalore-Mangalore National Highway between 1-2 pm will be a nightmare for the motorists, which they will have to bear for a while.

Briefing the media in a short and sweet message, DKS said ” I am overwhelmed for the convention to happen, and Congress will come to power once again, no matter how the BJP leaders are playing games. There is a new wave of excitement among the party members and the people of Mangaluru regarding this event. The people of Mangaluru have always supported the Congress party since the times of Independence. But now, things have changed, and a party with hatred is winning. During the last assembly elections under Siddaramaiah’s rule, we secured 7 out of 8 seats. We believe that the Congress party will come back again, and that is our hope”.

Our party members are united, and they fight against the opposition party in parliament, courtrooms, and other places. Hence, we are holding this event. The Congress party has a huge majority and is in power, and the promises that were made have been delivered to the people. The petrol prices are rising in all the states ruled by the BJP, and Diesel prices are also increasing, which will indirectly trigger inflation. The central government did not fulfil their promises.