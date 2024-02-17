Student jumps to death from building in Manipal



Manipal: In a shocking incident, a student committed suicide by jumping off a building after going through the question paper during an examination in Manipal town here on February 17.

The deceased has been identified as Satyam Suman (19), a native of Bihar.

Police said that the student was studying in the second year MCHP division at MAHE University.

“Satyam had entered the examination hall and appeared visibly tense after receiving the question paper. He left the exam hall and jumped off the building, resulting in his death,” the police said.

A case has been registered with the Manipal police station. The exact reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

“It is unclear whether the victim had exam fear or was going through any other issue. We have initiated an investigation,” police said.