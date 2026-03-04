All safety norms to be implemented at Chinnaswamy before hosting cricket matches; more cops deployed: K’taka HM

Bengaluru: Commenting on the decision being made to host IPL cricket matches at the M. Chinnawamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Wednesday that all safety recommendations will be implemented at Chinnaswamy Stadium before hosting matches and additional police will be deployed to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

The state has sanctioned a conditional approval to host IPL 2026 matches recently. The stadium is slated to host five Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) home games.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday, HM Parameshwara highlighted how Karnataka is supervising the arrangements. He stated, “We had given directions based on the recommendations of Justice Michael D’Cunha Committee to the RCB. A committee has also been formed under the leadership of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chairman Maheshwara Rao. He has contacted RCB and KSCA and held discussions.”

“Rao has told them that only after fulfilling the conditions will the matches be allowed. I think that before the matches commence, they will fulfill all of them. The police department is reviewing it everyday. Our job is if they create all basic infrastructure, police have to make additional security arrangements this time. We have discussed it already,” he stated.

Parameshwara stated that a sufficient number of police personnel will be deployed around the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to ensure that no untoward incident takes place at the time of the cricket match.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Tuesday said it is a great occasion that cricket is returning to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after sustained efforts, with five matches, including the playoffs and final, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru.

KSCA Official Spokesperson Vinay Mrityunjay said the association has worked extensively to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming fixtures.

“After so much effort, cricket is returning to KSCA. There will be five matches, including the playoffs and final, here,” he said.

He added that a formal agreement will be in place among the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and the franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as per the prescribed guidelines. “We will hand over the stadium to RCB in accordance with the set norms,” he stated.

Emphasising on safety, Mrityunjay said the security of spectators remains the top priority. He appealed to fans to cooperate with the authorities and make use of public transport while commuting to the stadium to ensure smooth crowd management and enhanced safety.

It may be recalled that the state government had imposed a ban on holding cricket matches at the stadium after a tragic stampede on June 4, 2025 in which 11 people were killed.