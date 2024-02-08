Allahabad HC wants to know details of convicts, inmates in Lucknow prison

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked for the details of convicts and undertrial prisoners lodged in the Lucknow jail.

The bench of Justice A.R. Masoodi and Justice B.R. Singh also sought to know the number of male and female prisoners, as well as that of children living with women in the prison.

The bench passed the order on a PIL registered in 1998, based on a letter sent by a prisoner, I.H. Khan.

Hearing the petition, the bench also sought to know the mechanism of providing food to the jail inmates.

It further inquired from the state whether it had any policy to support the dependents of these prisoners.

The bench summoned a jail department official to apprise it of the details sought and fixed the next hearing on February 28.