Alupa Princess Chikkai Tayi and the Establishment of the Vijayanagara Empire

Retired Associate Professor T. Murugesh claims in his press release that Alupa Princess Chikkai Tayi, senior queen of Hoysala Emperor III Veer Ballala, played a crucial role in establishing the Vijayanagara Empire.

Historical records state that Sangama brothers Harihara I and Bukka I founded the empire in 1336 AD with Vidyaranya’s blessings. However, they lacked the necessary resources. Harihara I’s visit to Barakuru in 1336 AD proved pivotal, as Chikkai Tayi, ruling Tulu Nadu as Alupa Chakravarti, entrusted him with control over Barakuru and Tulu Nadu’s wealth, significantly contributing to the empire’s rise.

Chikkai Tayi is thus considered the architect behind the Vijayanagara Empire’s establishment.

Chittari Brahmalingeshwara Temple

This temple, endowed by Alupa Princess Chikkai Tayi and Hoysala III Veer Ballala in the 14th century, follows the Avedic tradition and features in inscriptions. Two Kalagulas (sacred stones) on a rock at the back of the Brahmasthana resemble the folk sport and religious significance of Chennemaneya in Tulu Nadu.

Akkha-Tangi Stone

Locals refer to the stone inscriptions as the stones of the Akkha-Tanghi (sister and brother). One inscription details Chikkai Tayi’s donation to the Brahmasthana, praising her with titles like Ariraya, Basava Shankara, Raya Gajankusha, and Pandya Chakravarti.

Ulthuru Kattemane Inscription

This 15th-16th century hero stone inscription commemorates the deceased Vaala. The illustration depicts a brave warrior, a figure holding a canopy, and another piercing his abdomen.

Significance of Gullaadi

Gullaadi carved out of the fort, is believed to be Chikkai Tayi’s maternal home. Remnants of the fort and ponds provided natural protection and water sources. The people of Gullaadi’s Hosimane are related to the Tolahara/Tolara clan, and the Chittari Brahmalingeshwara temple belongs to this family.