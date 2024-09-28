Yenepoya Naturopathy and Yogic Science College Observes Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 with a Cleaning Drive

Bantwal: The National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit-1 of Yenepoya Naturopathy and Yogic Science College organized an impactful event as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign. The initiative, titled “Swachhata Ki Bhaagidari – A Pledge on Waste Management” and “Swachhata Lakshi Ekayi – A Cleaning Drive,” took place at the Balepuni Grama Panchayat.

The program commenced with an inspiring pledge on waste management, where NSS volunteers committed to promoting cleanliness and environmental sustainability in their community. Program Officer Ajith K led the pledge, emphasizing the importance of individual responsibility in waste management and the role of youth in fostering a clean environment.

Following the pledge, the volunteers actively participated in a cleaning drive, collecting litter, and promoting awareness about proper waste disposal. The event garnered attention from local residents, who joined the students in their efforts, highlighting a sense of community involvement and support for the initiative.

Mr. Venkatesh, the Panchayat PDO, expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the NSS volunteers, stating, “Such initiatives not only clean our surroundings but also inspire others to maintain cleanliness in their daily lives. It is crucial for our community to come together in this endeavor.”

The event concluded with a discussion on sustainable practices and the significance of maintaining cleanliness in public spaces. The NSS unit aims to continue these efforts, ensuring that the spirit of Swachhata Hi Seva resonates throughout the community.

Through initiatives like these, Yenepoya Naturopathy and Yogic Science College reinforces its commitment to fostering a cleaner and healthier environment, empowering students to be proactive agents of change.



