Amarnath Yatra resumes after 6 days, batch of over 6,000 pilgrims leave for Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: After remaining suspended for six days due to rain and other inclement weather conditions, the Shri Amarnath ji Yatra resumed on Saturday as the fresh batch of 6,269 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu for the Kashmir Valley.

On July 19, the yatra was suspended as a precautionary measure following incessant rainfall and adverse weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir, especially along the two Yatra routes including the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Officials said the 18th batch comprising 6,269 pilgrims including 1,470 women, 25 children and 54 Sadhus departed in a convoy of 223 vehicles under tight security arrangements at about 2.40 am for the Baltal base camp.

No convoy was dispatched for the Pahalgam route, they said. The pilgrimage resumed after the weather improved and the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway became trafficable again following a three-day closure triggered by landslides and shooting stones at several locations along the Udhampur-Ramban stretch, officials mentioned

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims from Bhagwati Nagar base camp on July 2, a day before the start of the annual pilgrimage in the valley.

The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 28, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and the Raksha Bandhan festival after 57-days.

So far, nearly four lakh pilgrims have visited the cave shrine, of which around 1.20 lakh pilgrims commenced their pilgrimage from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu.

Pilgrims opting for the Jammu base camp are transported to Kashmir in escorted convoys under elaborate security arrangements.

The cave shrine situated 3,880 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.