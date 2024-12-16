Ambalpady Underpass and Flyover Construction Project Commences

Udupi: The construction of the much-anticipated Ambalpady underpass and flyover project has officially begun, marking a significant milestone in the efforts to enhance traffic management and alleviate congestion at the busy Ambalpady Junction on National Highway 66. The project, which is estimated to cost approximately ₹23.53 crores, aims to improve connectivity between key areas and facilitate smoother vehicular movement in this crucial transport corridor.

The commencement of construction was marked by the closure of all roads leading to the Ambalpady Junction, necessitating the diversion of traffic to adjacent service roads. This development has been met with a positive response from the local community, which has long advocated for improved infrastructure to address the persistent traffic challenges at this junction.

The project has been awarded to Karla Constructions, with work officially commencing on December 16, 2024. The Ambalpady Junction Users’ Forum, a local advocacy group, has played a pivotal role in pushing for the initiation of this project, and their relentless efforts have finally come to fruition.

As part of the construction process, significant excavation work is currently underway, utilizing JCB machines to prepare the site for a 30-meter-wide underpass, which will consist of two sections, each measuring 15 meters in width. This underpass is intended to enhance connectivity between Brahmagiri and Kadekaru roads, thereby streamlining traffic flow in the region.

The initial phase of construction has seen the erection of pillars for the underpass, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projecting that the entire project will be completed by May 2026. The Ambalpady Junction is a critical intersection, linking Kundapur to Mangalore and facilitating access between Brahmagiri and Kadekaru. The ongoing excavation efforts, however, have led to increased traffic congestion, further complicating the already challenging commuting conditions.

The situation at Ambalpady Junction has become increasingly chaotic since the onset of construction activities. Commuters have expressed frustration over the abrupt closure of the main road, which has been implemented without adequate signage or clearly marked alternative routes. As a result, vehicles traveling in both directions are being redirected to service roads, leading to confusion, particularly for those navigating between Brahmagiri and Kadekaru.

The traffic congestion has been exacerbated during peak hours, especially with the added burden of morning school traffic. The absence of a comprehensive diversion plan for public transport, particularly buses, has compelled traffic police to intervene frequently to manage the situation. Additionally, the proximity of a private hospital to the junction has raised concerns regarding the timely movement of ambulances, further highlighting the need for effective traffic management.

In light of the ongoing construction, the authorities have outlined specific changes in traffic movement to mitigate congestion:

Vehicles traveling from Kundapur to Mangalore should divert to the service road after the diversion point near the Karavali Bypass Flyover, continuing on the service road to rejoin the national highway at the next diversion point post-Ambalpady Junction.

Vehicles traveling from Mangalore to Kundapura are advised to take the service road at the diversion point before Ambalpady Junction and continue on the service road to reconnect with the national highway at the Karavali Bypass Flyover.

Vehicles traveling from Brahmagiri to Ambalpady or Kadekaru should utilize the service road up to Kinimulky Gopura, take a U-turn, and return to Ambalpady via the service road.

Vehicles traveling from Ambalpady or Kadekaru to Brahmagiri or Udupi should take the service road to the Karavali Bypass and continue on the service road to reach their destinations.

Despite the commencement of the Ambalpady flyover construction project, concerns have been raised regarding the lack of proper traffic management plans, drainage systems, and service road facilities. Udupi City Municipal Councilor Ramesh Kanchan has voiced apprehensions about the project, highlighting that the existing underpasses and overpasses in nearby areas have been criticized for their unscientific design and inadequate planning.

Kanchan emphasized the importance of community engagement and suggested that a public meeting should have been convened to discuss the project details and address local concerns. Instead, the abrupt initiation of the project has led to confusion and disruptions, prompting calls for immediate action to rectify the situation and ensure a smooth traffic flow.

Local residents have echoed these concerns, with some expressing frustration over the lack of temporary arrangements for pedestrians. Shyam Kumar Rao, a local resident, pointed to the prolonged challenges faced by pedestrians in other areas, such as Santekatte, where similar construction projects have resulted in significant disruptions for several years. Rao underscored the urgent need for temporary measures to facilitate pedestrian movement and ensure the safety of all road users during the construction period.

The Ambalpady underpass and flyover construction project represents a critical step toward enhancing the region’s infrastructure and addressing long-standing traffic issues. While the project is anticipated to bring long-term benefits, the authorities must prioritize effective traffic management and community engagement to mitigate disruptions and promote a smoother transition during this period of construction. The cooperation of the public will be essential in navigating the challenges ahead as the project progresses toward its completion.