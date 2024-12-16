Udupi District Update: Alternative Traffic Routes Issued Amid NH 66 Junction Construction

Udupi: In response to the ongoing construction at the Ambalpady Junction on National Highway 66, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vidya Kumari has implemented alternative traffic arrangements to ensure minimal disruption for commuters. The construction work, aimed at enhancing the infrastructure of this crucial junction, has necessitated the temporary diversion of vehicular traffic.

To facilitate smooth movement and reduce congestion, the following alternative routes have been advised for drivers in the area:

Service Road Route 1: Vehicles heading from the Welcome Arch towards the Ambalpady-Karavali Junction are directed to use the service road for access.

Service Road Route 2: Motorists traveling from Karavali to the Ambalpady-Welcome Arch should also utilize the designated service road.

Brahmagiri Route: For those traveling from Brahmagiri to Ambalpady-Kidiyoor, the recommended route includes passage via Brahmagiri, Congress Bhavan, and the Fire Brigade Office.

Brahmagiri to Karavali Route: Commuters moving from Brahmagiri to Ambalpady-Karavali are advised to take the route that goes through Brahmagiri, the Police Superintendent’s office road, and Bannanje.

These temporary routes are designed to facilitate the seamless flow of traffic during the construction phase, which is crucial for public safety and operational efficiency. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vidya Kumari has urged all drivers to exercise caution while navigating these altered routes and to remain patient during this period of transformation.

The district administration appreciates the cooperation of the public as it works toward the successful completion of this vital infrastructure project. Further updates will be provided as the construction progresses.