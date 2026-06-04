Ambassador Vipul Urges New KSQ Committee to Prioritize Kannada Education and Foster Qatari Engagement

Doha, Qatar: The newly elected Management Committee of the Karnataka Sangha Qatar (KSQ) for the 2026–2028 term, under the leadership of President Mr. Subramanya Hebbagelu, recently conducted a formal courtesy visit with His Excellency Mr. Vipul, the Ambassador of India to Qatar, at the embassy premises. This significant high-level meeting marked the official commencement of the committee’s tenure and established a cooperative framework for forthcoming diaspora welfare initiatives.

Ambassador Vipul extended a warm welcome and congratulations to the newly formed executive team on their appointment. During a comprehensive discussion, the Ambassador underscored the critical importance of cultural preservation, specifically urging the committee to proactively lead the advancement and promotion of the Kannada language among the Indian diaspora residing in Qatar.

Acknowledging the inherent challenges faced by non-resident Indian families in maintaining their youth’s connection to their cultural heritage, His Excellency Mr. Vipul provided strategic guidance to KSQ, directing them to concentrate significantly on grassroots educational endeavors. He advised the committee to strategically highlight these local language initiatives to the Government of Karnataka. This proactive measure, he noted, would be instrumental in securing dedicated institutional support and special educational considerations tailored for diaspora children.

Furthermore, and of paramount importance, His Excellency Mr. Vipul stressed the necessity of cultivating stronger local ties. He counseled the committee to actively engage with and exhibit the rich tapestry of Indian culture within the local Qatari community. He emphasized that such cultural diplomacy serves a vital role in deepening the mutual respect and the enduring friendship that characterizes the relationship between the two nations.

In response, the KSQ delegation conveyed their profound gratitude to the Ambassador for his astute guidance. As a traditional gesture of respect, President Mr. Subramanya Hebbagelu and the committee members presented His Excellency Mr. Vipul with a ceremonial shawl and a commemorative memento, thereby reaffirming their unwavering commitment to constructing a robust cultural bridge over the course of their two-year term.