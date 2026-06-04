K’taka Dy CM Parameshwara calls for people-centric governance, urges officials to strengthen public service delivery

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara said on Thursday that the state government has promised good governance to the people of the state and stressed that government schemes must reach beneficiaries within the stipulated time through accountable and transparent administration.

He was speaking at a meeting with senior officials held at the Vidhana Soudha conference hall, which was also attended by the Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Parameshwara said that officials have worked with commitment over the past three years, helping the state government earn a positive reputation.

He noted that several promises have been fulfilled, and the new state government under the Chief Minister’s leadership carries high expectations from the public.

“We must work closely with the people. Our services should benefit society directly,” he said, urging government officials to adopt a people-centric approach.

He also emphasised that the state administration must respond to the aspirations of the youth and deliver governance in line with their expectations.

“It is not enough to just fulfil promises; we must also provide a vision for the state’s development,” he added.

Calling Karnataka a progressive state that attracts national attention, Parameshwara said the goal should be to ensure the state remains at the top across all development indicators.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that even a common farmer visiting a tahsildar’s office should return satisfied after completing their work, and a person approaching a police station should feel assured that justice will be delivered.

He expressed concern that this is not always happening and urged government officials to focus more on effective file disposal and service delivery.

“There is a mindset that clearing files alone means the work is done. This thinking must change,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Sharing his experience of having served eight years in the Home Ministry Department, Parameshwara added that the police force represents the face of the government and must function efficiently and responsibly.

He also highlighted that during the past three years, efforts have been made to prevent communal tensions and riots in the state.

He said that after the establishment of Special Action Forces in Mangaluru, Udupi, and Shivamogga, law and order situations have largely been brought under control, and further vigilance is required.

Parameshwara added that a strong crackdown on drug trafficking has been ongoing for the past three years, with narcotics worth crores of rupees being seized.

He urged government officials to intensify efforts to completely eliminate the drug menace, which is harming the youth.

Senior Ministers Ramalinga Reddy, Eshwar Khandre, and U.T. Khader, State Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, State Director General and Inspector General of Police M.A. Saleem, along with other senior officials, were present at the meeting.