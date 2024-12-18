Ambergris Smuggling Operation Goes Wrong: Forest Officials Attacked by Misinformed Locals in Kundapur

Kundapur: A team of forest officials, disguised as civilians, were attacked by locals who mistakenly believed them to be impostors. The incident occurred near M.Kodi on Wednesday afternoon.

Based on credible information that an ambergris smuggling network was operating in Kundapur, the Forest Mobile Squad launched an operation, apprehended suspects, and were transporting them in a car. However, since the officers were in disguise, locals mistakenly believed them to be impersonators and attacked the officers.

The operation team consisted of five members, including a woman officer from the Forest Mobile Squad, who had arrived from Mangalore. Additionally, two department representatives were also allegedly attacked by the locals. The injured individuals have been admitted to the government hospital in Kundapur.

The scene of the incident drew hundreds of people and Kundapur DSP K.U. Belliyappa immediately arrived to assess the situation. Kundapur Town Police Station SI Nanja Nayak and staff were also present. Locals alleged that the forest officials, who were in disguise, showed them a pistol and threatened them, causing them to get frightened and leading to the incident.



