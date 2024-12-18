Centenary AICC session in Belagavi: Siddaramaiah warns BJP of legal action over planned Waqf protest

Belagavi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday warned the BJP that if the 100 years of historic AICC session in Belagavi is obstructed, legal action would be taken.

Speaking to reporters in the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, CM Siddaramaiah commenting on BJP’s Waqf protest coinciding with the AICC session, said, “If they attempt to obstruct the AICC session inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, legal action will be taken.”

The Congress is organising a massive national-level programme on December 26 and 27 to commemorate the event of Mahatma Gandhi becoming the AICC President and assuming the leadership role in the Independence struggle during the Belagavi Session in 1924. The BJP is planning to stage a massive protest in Belagavi in connection with the Waqf row on the same days.

“If Mahatma Gandhi had not led the freedom struggle, would we have achieved Independence? The rights we exercise today are possible only after the Constitution was enacted,” CM Siddaramaiah questioned.

He slammed, “Leaders like Golwalkar, Hedgewar and Savarkar had anti-Constitution stands. The BJP does not believe in Indian values and instead upholds the Manusmriti.”

Responding to BJP’s alleged repeated disruptions during the Belagavi session, CM Siddaramaiah said, “As the Opposition, the BJP should discuss the state’s development and government shortcomings. However, they are using the session for political purposes.”

Responding to BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra’s demand to hand over the Rs 150 crore bribery case against him and Waqf cases to the CBI, Siddaramaiah asked, “From 2008 to 2013 and 2018 to 2023, did the BJP hand over any cases to the CBI? They lack the moral ground to make such demands.”

Siddaramaiah further declared that there is no question of stopping the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which empowers women both economically and socially. He also met and interacted with Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries who had gathered at the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Wednesday.

“I interacted with more than 25 beneficiaries who have used the funds from the Gruha Lakshmi scheme to create various opportunities for their lives. The beneficiaries detailed the benefits brought by the scheme. They expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, concerned ministers, and the government for implementing this initiative that has brought new energy to their lives,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

He dismissed BJP’s allegation that the scheme has created disputes between daughters-in-law and mothers-in-law within households. “Today, mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law attended the programme together in large numbers and spoke positively about the benefits they received from the scheme.”

“It is heartening to see women becoming economically and socially empowered through this initiative. Therefore, we will continue this scheme to strengthen women,” the Chief Minister added.

Responding to the media regarding BJP MLAs meeting him, Siddaramaiah said they had requested for the development of roads in Bengaluru city.



