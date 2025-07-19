Ambulance Accident Claims Patient’s Life in Udupi

Udupi: A tragic incident occurred on Saturday when an ambulance transporting a patient to Manipal Hospital crashed into a road divider in front of MGM College, resulting in the patient’s death.

The deceased, identified as Anwar Saheb (75), a resident of Koteshwar, was being rushed to KMC Hospital due to respiratory issues.

The ambulance, driven by Ayub, allegedly lost control and hit the divider on National Highway 169A due to reckless driving. Anwar sustained head injuries in the crash and was admitted to KMC Hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered at the Udupi Traffic Police Station in connection with the incident.