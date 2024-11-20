Ambulance Carrying Naxal Leader’s Body Skids Off Road in Udupi

Udupi: In a concerning incident on Wednesday, an ambulance transporting the body of deceased Naxal leader Vikram Gowda veered off the road near Koodlu, a locality in the Hebri region. The vehicle skidded into a ditch after a cow unexpectedly crossed its path. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries among those present.

Vikram Gowda, who recently lost his life in an encounter, was being taken to his hometown of Koodlu following a post-mortem examination at the KMC Hospital in Manipal. The family members, including his brother Suresh Gowda and sister Suguna, were present to receive the body.

District Police Superintendent Dr. K. Arun provided details about the incident, confirming that the ambulance lost control due to the sudden appearance of cattle on the roadway. He reassured the public that the vehicle safely continued its journey to the cremation site without further incident.

The timely response of local authorities ensured the smooth continuation of the funeral proceedings, allowing the grieving family to honour their loved one by their customs.



