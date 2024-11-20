Ven. Agnelo: an inspiration to experience Jesus in our mission, says Bishop Sebastião Mascarenhas

Ven. Agnelo’s 97th Death Anniversary Celebrated.

PILAR (GOA): “Venerable Agnelo was deeply filled with Jesus; he strengthened his relationship with Him and boldly proclaimed the Gospel. He serves as an inspiration for us to experience Jesus” Said Bishop Sebastião Mascarenhas SFX, Bishop of Baroda. He was delivering a homily on the theme, ‘Inspired by Ven. Agnelo, let us be dynamic evangelists of the Word of God at the Eucharistic celebration on the occasion of Ven. Agnelo’s 97th death Anniversary held at Pillar Hillock, Pilar, Goa.

Pilar is a village in Goa, India, some 10 km from the state capital Panaji. It is on a hilltop and has a panoramic view of the Arabian Sea and the mountains all around.

Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas SFX (Bishop of the Diocese of Daltonganj), Bishop Visuvasam Selvaraj (Bishop of the Diocese of Port Blair), Fr. Nazareth Fernandes SFX (Superior General, Society of Pilar), Fr. Joseph Fernandes SFX (Central Delegate Superior, Pilar Society), Fr. Stephen D’Souza SFX (Vicar General of the Society of Pilar), Fr. Joaquim Rebelo (Provincial Superior of the Goa Province of the Society of Pilar), and 82 priests, including 24 from the Diocese of Daltonganj, served as concelebrants.

“Ven. Agnelo did not construct buildings or hospitals, but instead, he brought the faithful closer to Jesus through his spiritual life,” the prelate remarked. Reflecting on Ven. Agnelo’s spiritually rich life, BishopSebastião Mascarenhas shared that the people of Rachol, where he was buried, recognized holiness in him, saw Jesus in him, and began visiting his grave, asking for his intercession.

Recalling Pope Francis’ words, “You are not a missionary, but you are the mission,” the Bishop emphasized, “Our life is our mission, and when we declare ourselves Christians, we are, by our very lives, the mission. “Ven. Agnelo addressed the challenges in the parishes he served with his exemplary and holy life. Today, we remember and honour his mission of proclaiming the Gospel”, said Bishop. “On this Pilar Hillock, the presence of Ven. Agnelo remains, and here we experience holiness.” Said Bishop Sebastião.

Other Masses throughout the day were presided over by Fr Joaquim Fernandes SFX, Fr. Peter Fernandes SFX, Fr. Milton Rodrigues SFX, Fr. George Nandiyal, Fr. Benjamin Victoria, and Fr. Randal D’Souza SFX.

Speaking on the occasion, Fr. Nazareth Fernandes SFX, Superior General of the Society, mentioned that devotees frequently inquire about the process of beatification. He shared that they are in touch with the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Cause of Saints and are actively seeking updates on the process. He encouraged the devotees to pray unceasingly.

Scholastic Aston Carvalho SFX, served as the liturgical commentator, while Fr John Bennet SFX, animated the liturgy. The liturgical choir was led by Fr Elvis Fernandes SFX, while Fr Joseph Fernandes SFX, Central Delegate Superior, expressed gratitude to all those involved.

50 faithful from Andaman also participated in the solemn Eucharistic Celebration. The tradition of Chotanagpur, where the host welcomes guests by washing their hands, was observed during the Mass as the celebrants approached the altar.

Thousands of devotees gathered at Pilar Hillock to seek the blessings of Venerable Agnelo. Born on January 21, 1869, in Anjuna, Venerable Agnelo de Souza was a distinguished member of the Society of Pilar in the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman. His canonization process is currently underway in Rome.

The Novena Masses, held from November 11 to 19, were celebrated in both Konkani and English, with each day dedicated to specific intentions. These included prayers for the Mission and the Church, youth and the unemployed, childless couples and families, priests and religious, children and vocations, civic leaders and the nation, the sick and suffering, the environment, missionaries for peace, the people of God, and the devotees of Ven. Agnelo.

A special Mass for the Sick was also offered, during which the sick were anointed with the Oil of the Sick. Additionally, the Novena Masses were celebrated in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. One of the Novena days featured a Night Vigil, led by Fr. Pedro Costa, Parish Priest of Consua Church, along with his team.

Br. Malvino Alfonso OCD