Amid likelihood of Vinesh and Bajrang joining Cong, BJP’s Babita Phogat says ‘nation above everything’

New Delhi: Former wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat on Thursday said how the “party is bigger than the individual and the country supersedes everything”, amidst reports that fellow wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, who is her cousin, and Bajrang Punia are set to join the Congress ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections.

“Party is bigger than the individual and country is bigger than the party. This is my party’s message to everyone!! I stand by the decision of the top leadership of my Bharatiya Janata Party. Being a dedicated party worker, I will continue to discharge all the responsibilities given by the organisation,” Babita Phogat, who has not figured among the party candidates for the October 5 polls, said in a post on X.

Babita Phogat also expressed gratitude to the people of her constituency Charkhi Dadri, saying: “People who always gave me their infinite love and blessings like their daughter and sister. I will always be ready to serve you in the future as well. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.”

According to reports, Olympians Vinesh Phogat and Punia will be joining the Congress on Friday, ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections. It is expected that Vinesh Phogat will contest the election from Haryana’s Julana seat which is held by the Jannayak Janta Party’s Amarjeet Dhanda.

The development comes mere days after the two wrestlers met with the party’s leader, Rahul Gandhi on September 4.

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, along with Sakshi Malik, were among the wrestlers who protested against then BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, for allegedly intimidating and sexually harassing several women wrestlers.

This issue is said to have resonated during the Lok Sabha elections and is likely to be a key issue in the Haryana Assembly polls.