Amid murmurs of new CM face in MP, Chouhan’s ‘power show’ on



Bhopal: Even as political circles in Madhya Pradesh are abuzz with murmurs that the BJP’s central leadership is likely to bring in a new Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan in continuing his show of strength as he and his supporters are crediting his flagship scheme ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ for the party’s landslide win.

Four-time CM Chouhan, who had not been projected as Chief Ministerial candidate throughout the election campaign, apparently has emerged more stronger with the BJP’s victory.

Chouhan, who had been conferred the sobriquet “mama” (maternal uncle) with his women-centric flagship schemes in his previous tenures, established himself as “bhaiya” (brother) with his cash scheme for women – ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’.

Although, after winning the election, Chouhan said he is not in the race for the CM’s post, political observers who have been watching his politics for the last three decades, claimed he is very much in the reckoning.

Despite not being named as CM candidate during the poll campaign, Chouhan himself sought support from the people by asking whether he should become Chief Minister again or not.

After the BJP won 163 out of 230 Assembly seats, Chouhan attended several events to celebrate the victory organised by his supporters and ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ was credited for the election results.

On Wednesday, Chouhan visited Chhindwara, the bastion of former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath, where the BJP lost all seven seats to Congress. Before his visit, he had said he will be visiting Chhindwara to ensure that the BJP wins all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state in next year’s Lok Sabha election.

Political observers believe that through his power show after winning the election, Chouhan is making all efforts to send a message to the BJP central leadership.

“The BJP central leadership is known for tough decisions, but it won’t be easy to replace Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh,” said a senior political analyst based in Bhopal.