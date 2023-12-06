Bengaluru police arrest youth from Bihar’s Samastipur for sending threat email to NIA

Patna: Bengaluru police arrested a man from Bihar’s Samastipur district on Wednesday for sending a threat email to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) office in the Karnataka capital, officials said.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused youth had befriended a married woman of Bengaluru and they were chatting with each other for the last few months.

When her husband learnt about this, he strongly instructed his wife to break contact with her phone friend.

The youth was angry with her friend’s husband and hence, sent a threatening email to NIA office in Bengaluru, in the husband’s name, to frame him and also mentioned his phone number.

Since the matter was serious, the case was transferred to the Cyber Cell of Bengaluru police. During investigation, the cyber cell traced the IP address of the server used to send the email to Rosera sub-division in Samastipur.

Accordingly, Bengaluru police took the help of Samastipur police and conducted a raid on the accused’s house on Wednesday and arrested him. It produced the youth in the Samastipur district court for transit remand and took him to Bengaluru for further investigation.