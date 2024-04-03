Amit Shah to campaign in five TN LS constituencies on Thursday



Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Tamil Nadu on Thursday to campaign for five NDA candidates.

He will reach Tamil Nadu in the afternoon and attend four roadshows in four Lok Sabha constituencies — Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, and Theni. He will attend a rally at Anna Nagar in Madurai Lok Sabha seat to campaign for senior BJP leader, Raama Srinivasan.

Amit Shah will attend the roadshows of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and NDA-backed independent candidate, O.Panneerselvam (OPS) at Ramanathapuram. The senior BJP leader will also attend the roadshow of B.John Pandian, TMMK leader at Tenkasi.

The Union Home Minister will participate in the roadshow of senior BJP leader and former Union Minister, Pon Radhakrishnan at Kanyakumari. The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP is expecting to wrest this seat from the Congress.

The Minister will attend a campaign programme of AMMK leader TTV Dhinalaran at Theni. Theni is the only Lok Sabha seat where the NDA alliance had won a seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu.

The Union Home Minister will return to Delhi on April 5th morning.