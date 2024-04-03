Man found dead in his car in Lucknow



Lucknow: The body of a man, identified as Sushant Paul, 46, was found in his car parked near Sanskriti Enclave in Eldeco Udyan Second, here.

Sushant, a resident of the area, had left his house at around 1 p.m. on Monday but failed to return, leaving his family worried.

On Tuesday afternoon, the colony watchman informed the family that Sushant was found dead inside the stationary vehicle not far from his residence, said police.

Locals said the car had been parked since Tuesday morning, prompting them to alert the authorities by dialing emergency services at UP 112.

Pankaj Kumar Singh, ACP Cantonment, accompanied by a police team, swiftly responded to the call, initiating an investigation into the matter.

The forensic team was also summoned to gather evidence from the vehicle. Rumesh Vijay Paul, Sushant’s father, disclosed that his son struggled with drug addiction and was married in 2007. Although his wife had left him initially, she returned after a few months. They had a daughter who currently lives with her maternal grandparents.

SHO, PGI Brijesh Chandra Tiwari confirmed that Sushant’s body had been sent for post-mortem examination. So far, no allegations have been made by the family members against any individual. Prima facie it appears to be death by alcohol overdose, according to police.