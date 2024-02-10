Amit Shah to visit K’taka today



Bengaluru: Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Karnataka on Saturday and will participate in a meeting on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with the party leaders.

The visit holds significance as Shah is expected to finalise the party candidates’ list for upcoming Lok Sabha polls and address the issue of seat sharing with JD (S).

Sources said that Shah will land at Mandakalli Airport in Mysuru city on Saturday at 10:50 p.m.

On Sunday morning, he plans to visit the temple of the goddess Chamundeshwari to seek blessings.

Subsequently, he will visit Suttur village and take part in the Adi-Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Shivayogigala Jatra Mahotsava, a religious fair organised by Suttur Mutt, a prominent Lingayat mutt.

Sources said that Shah will then proceed to a private hotel, and a meeting with party leaders of the state is scheduled for 2:40 p.m. which is expected to last for a few hours.

This marks Shah’s first visit to the state since the assembly elections.