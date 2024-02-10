‘Modi govt murdering democracy’ – Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mangaluru: Minister Dinesh Gundurao alleged the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is into several activities that would murder democracy in India.

He was speaking after holding separate meetings of office bearers of 20 district level cells of the party, at the DCC office here on Friday. “I have held meetings with the presidents and office bearers of all block Congress committees and district level cells of the party.

Several issues were discussed with the leaders. Prominent among them was the current political scenario in the state and nation. We have discussed the central government, which is working against democracy in India. We have deliberated on how to counter the BJP’s anti-democratic activities. Plans were made to strengthen the party base in Dakshina Kannada,” he said.