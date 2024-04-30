Amit Shah’s doctored video: Assam Congress condemns arrest of its war room member Reetam Singh



Guwahati: Reetam Singh, who was arrested by Assam Police from Guwahati for his alleged involvement in spreading a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is associated with the Congress war room in the state, a party spokesperson said on Monday.

Bedabrata Borah, the chairperson of the Assam Congress media cell, said, “In the middle of elections, Assam Police have arrested Reetam Singh, the Congress war room coordinator in Assam, for criticising the government’s policies which are detrimental to democracy.

“Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah has also condemned the arrest of Reetam Singh and demanded his immediate release,” Borah said, adding that Singh shared a video of Home Minister Amit Shah on SC/ST reservations from his personal social media handle.

“Reetam Singh was arrested for a tweet; however, no action was taken against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after he issued a provocative statement to set ablaze Sonia Gandhi’s house in the national capital. Thirty cases are pending against Badruddin Ajmal, yet he has not been arrested. The BJP’s way of functioning is a threat to democracy,” the Congress leader told IANS.

The police had earlier said that Reetam Singh was arrested from Guwahati and a case against him has been lodged at the Panbazar police station. However, the Assam Police have not issued any statement about the accused’s connection with the Congress.