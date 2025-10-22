Ancient Gajalakshmi Sculpture Unearthed in Goa, Shedding Light on Kadamba Dynasty

Parye, Goa: A remarkable sculpture of Gajalakshmi, a form of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi, has been discovered in the Valvanti River near Parye, in the Sattari Taluk of Goa. The finding, hailed as a significant archaeological discovery, is believed to date back to the 10th century A.D., offering valuable insights into the Kadamba dynasty’s influence in the region.

Dr. Rajendra Kerkar, president of Adima Kala Trust (R.), Udupi, initially noticed the sculpture and took measures to preserve it. Subsequently, Prof. T. Murugeshi, founder trustee of the Adima Kala Trust (R.), Udupi, was notified, leading to a detailed study of the artifact.

In a press release, Prof. Murugeshi described the sculpture as a “masterpiece” depicting Gajalakshmi seated gracefully on a lotus pedestal. The goddess exudes a serene and divine expression, adorned with four hands. The lower right hand is in Abhaya mudra (gesture of reassurance), while the left hand is in Varada mudra (gesture of granting wishes). She holds lotus buds in both upper hands.

The sculpture showcases intricate details, including a lower garment, Makarakundalas (earrings), and a three-tiered Karanda Mukuta or kirita (crown) with a canopy. An oval-shaped Prabhavali (halo) features a Simha (lion) lalata at the center. Flanking the goddess are two elephants holding sacred kalashas (pots) on either side.

A particularly noteworthy feature is the representation of Gandaberunda, a mythical two-headed bird, at the center of the pedestal in a floral form. The sculpture measures approximately 50 cm in length and 61 cm in width.

Historical Significance

Prof. Murugeshi emphasized the historical importance of the Gajalakshmi sculpture, stating that it “stylistically belongs to the 10th century A.D. and [is the] best example of Kadambas of Goa.” He noted the prevalence of Gajalakshmi panels in sacred forests and temple premises in Goa, often depicting war scenes and Lakshmi in tribal form. However, this particular sculpture represents the greater tradition of the Vaishnava cult.

The Gandaberunda, prominently featured on the pedestal, served as the royal emblem of the Kadambas, Vijayanagar Empire, Wodeyars of Mysore, and currently the state of Karnataka, underscoring the sculpture’s connection to the region’s rich history.

Prof. Murugeshi expressed his gratitude to Dr. Rajendra Kerkar and his team for their assistance in studying the remarkable sculpture. The discovery is expected to contribute significantly to the understanding of the Kadamba dynasty’s artistic and religious traditions in Goa and its connections to broader regional powers. Further research and preservation efforts are anticipated to ensure the long-term protection of this invaluable piece of Goan heritage.