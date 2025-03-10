Anees Bazmee spills the beans on ‘No Entry 2’

Mumbai: Movie buffs are eagerly waiting for Anees Bazmee’s “No Entry 2”. During a recent media interaction, the acclaimed filmmaker was asked about the much-awaited sequel.

When asked when can the audience expect the film to reach the cinema halls, Bazmee replied, “No idea yet, it will take around 2 to 3 months for me to write the film. Only then we will be able to commence the movie.”

Last month, Bazmee and producer Boney Kapoor kick-started the pre-production work for the much-anticipated sequel to the 2005 hit comedy “No Entry”.

Bazmee took to social media and dropped a string of photos from his recce session for the movie in Greece. The filmmaker was accompanied by producer Boney Kapoor and the Director of Photography (DOP), Manu Anand.

Bazmee’s post included a photo of the trio posing amidst the picturesque location.

“Plotting new adventures in Greece with the producer Boney Kapoor ji and DOP Manu Anand ji! Prepping for the madness that’s #NoEntry2”, Bazmee wrote in the caption.

While not much has been revealed about the cast and plot of “No Entry 2”, reports claim that the sequel will have Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh as the primary cast. However, nothing has been made official yet.

The 2005 original drama “No Entry” turned out to be a massive success at the box office.

The drama enjoyed an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, and Esha Deol, along with others.

“No Entry” revolves around the life of three married men who are hiding their extramarital affairs from their wives.

On the other hand, Bazmee’s latest release “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, featuring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri turned out to be a blockbuster hit.

It became the second-highest-grossing Hindi film and sixth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.