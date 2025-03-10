In a first, private Indian firm rolls out fuselage for LCA

Bengaluru: The first rear fuselage, produced by Indian private sector company Alpha Tocol Engineering Services Private Ltd, for the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A, was handed over to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) here in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday.

The Defence Minister described the handing over as a milestone in the historic journey of India’s defence manufacturing. “The ceremony is a testimony to India’s progress towards Aatmanirbharta in defence and the government’s commitment towards enhanced public-private partnership,” he remarked.

Rajnath Singh commended the HAL and the private sector for constantly strengthening the armed forces with the latest platforms and technologies. He said that the HAL, through its integrated model and strategies, is not only bolstering the strength of soldiers, but is also opening new dimensions of manufacturing and R&D by collaborating with the private sector.

A fuselage is the main body section of the aircraft which holds the pilot, passengers and cargo, while the rear fuselage supports the tail section and its associated components.

The HAL has already manufactured 12 LCA MK1A rear fuselages, which are on the aircraft in the manufacturing line. With this supply, a major structure module produced by an Indian private partner will be integrated into the LCA Mk1A aircraft, enabling the HAL to meet additional delivery commitments for IAF from 2025-26 onwards.

The Defence Minister described the HAL as the “fuselage” of the country’s defence and aerospace sector, with private companies such as L&T, Alpha Tocol, Tata Advanced Systems and VEM Technologies playing the role of rear fuselage, supporting HAL. “Together with these Indian components, the aircraft which is being manufactured in our defence and aerospace sector will reach greater heights in the times to come,” he said.

Rajnath Singh credited the bravery and dedication of the air warriors as well as the equipment being manufactured by Indian public and private sector companies for the growing strength of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

“While our courageous air warriors have made an invaluable contribution, the equipment being manufactured indigenously is providing them the added strength, with which they protect our borders,” the minister said. He exuded confidence that the HAL and the private sector will continue to overcome every challenge and strengthen the armed forces in every way.

The HAL had placed orders with various Indian private companies such as L&T, Alpha Tocol Engineering Services, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), VEM Technologies and Lakshmi Mission Works (LMW) for supplying major modules for the 83 LCA Mk1A contract.

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, HAL CMD D.K. Sunil, Alpha Tocol Engineering Services CEO and Director, Wing Commander Baran Sen (Retd), VEM Technologies CMD V. Venkataraju, Larsen & Toubro Senior VP Arun T. Ramchandani, TASL VP Ganesh Raghavan, LMW-ATC President Krishna Kumar, directors, and senior officers were also present on the occasion.