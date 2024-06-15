Anil Kapoor describes his wife Sunita as ‘Bigg Boss’ of the family

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who is set to host the upcoming season of the reality streaming show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, said that his wife Sunita Kapoor is the Bigg Boss of Kapoor family.

The upcoming season promises a brand new tagline, “Ab Sab Badlega” with Anil at the helm.

Talking about the Bigg Boss in the Kapoor family, Anil said: “My wife, Sunita is most likely to be the Bigg Boss of the Kapoor family.”

Anil also spoke about what viewers can expect from the upcoming season. He said: “‘Bigg Boss’ means raw entertainment and this season of BB OTT will be very real, raw and a fun journey.”

When he was asked about taking up household responsibilities, he had a rather amusing response.

The actor said that he is most likely to run away from household chores. “I pretend that I can do household chores, but I can’t,” he added.

‘Bigg OTT 3’ is set to stream from June 21 on JioCinema Premium.