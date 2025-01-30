Annamalai accuses CM Stalin of political games, praises PM Modi’s swift action on mining project

Chennai: After visiting the villagers at Melur Arittapatti, Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai spoke to the media and shared his views on various issues. He expressed gratitude for the visit of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to Melur Arittapatti and the Vallalapatti area.

He said that all 14 Ambalakarars, along with other community leaders, had warmly invited Kishan Reddy to the village, where he stayed and accepted their hospitality. Annamalai praised this gesture, saying it reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s belief in the pure spirit of democracy and the ethos of the country.

He clarified that the tungsten mining process was not the fault of the central government, as the state government had failed to object to the project. However, after the villagers expressed their objections in a peaceful and democratic manner, Prime Minister Modi, who has always stood for the welfare of poor farmers, listened to their grievances and acted swiftly, he added.

Within 24 hours of the villagers’ first visit to Delhi on January 22, the central government cancelled the mining project, showcasing the commitment of the Modi government to its people. Annamalai remarked that this action proved the kind of government India has under Prime Minister Modi.

He then turned his attention to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin, questioning how many resolutions had been brought to the Assembly. He accused the CM of passing resolutions that were not in line with the Constitution. Annamalai challenged the notion that the state government played a role in the cancellation of the mining project, calling it a lie. He affirmed that it was “PM Modi and Kishan Reddy Garu who were responsible for responding to the villagers’ concerns and taking action”.

On the topic of the ECR Road issue in Chennai, Annamalai highlighted the troubling trend where victims were treated as accused and accused individuals were hailed as heroes. He cited the Anna University case and the ECR incident involving four women who were harassed and abused by individuals in a DMK flag vehicle. Despite the severity of the incident, the police report downplayed the situation, blaming the victims.

Annamalai pointed out that when BJP supporters were involved in a similar incident, authorities quickly acted. He questioned why there was no urgency in handling such cases involving the DMK, pointing to the declining law and order in the state under the current government.

–IANS

brt/uk