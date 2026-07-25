Pralhad Joshi given additional charge of Education Ministry after Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

New Delhi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday been assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Education following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

The development comes amid protests over exam paper leaks.

The President’s office confirmed the appointment through an official communique issued on Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu, acting on the advice of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

The acceptance was made under Article 75(2) of the Constitution.

Simultaneously, the President has entrusted Union Cabinet Minister Pralhad Joshi with the additional responsibility of the Ministry of Education while he continues to hold his existing portfolio as Union Minister of Food and Consumer Affairs.

Pradhan’s resignation marks a significant change in the Union Cabinet. He had been leading the Education Ministry during a period of heightened student unrest linked to alleged paper leaks in various examinations.

The protests, which gained momentum in several parts of the country, had put the Ministry under intense public and political scrutiny.

In a joint press conference organised on Saturday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Cockroach Janata Party leader Saurav Das urged the students to drop the protest and go back home as government has accepted all demands of the students.

Pralhad Joshi, a senior Cabinet Minister, will now oversee the Union Education ministry in addition to his responsibilities in the Food and Consumer Affairs portfolio.

Officials said the dual charge arrangement is intended to ensure continuity in the functioning of the Education Ministry without disruption.

The President’s communique made it clear that the change takes effect immediately, allowing the new arrangement to come into force without delay.

The constitutional process followed the standard procedure under Article 75(2), which governs the tenure of Ministers and their resignation from the Council of Ministers.

By accepting the resignation on the advice of the Prime Minister and simultaneously assigning the additional charge, President Murmu has formalised both the exit of Pradhan and the interim arrangement under Pralhad Joshi.

Further details on any long-term restructuring of the Education Ministry are expected to be announced in due course.