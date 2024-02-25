Annual Catechism Day Celebrations at St. Joeph’s Church Hirebile on February 18

St. Joseph Parish Herbile set another milestone this year. The Annual Catechism Day was Celebrated on 18 February 2024. The primary objective of the Catechism Day celebration was to recognize and honour the significance of catechesis and faith formation within the parish community. Additionally, the event aimed to commend the dedication and accomplishments of our catechism children, altar servers, catechism teachers, and supportive parents.

The celebration commenced with a ceremony acknowledging children who excelled in their catechism studies. Those who demonstrated exceptional performance received medals and certificates in recognition of their diligence and commitment to spiritual learning. Furthermore, special accolades were bestowed upon children who consistently attended daily Mass and those who diligently submitted Sunday sermons, underscoring their active engagement in religious practices and reflection.

Appreciations for Altar servers, the backbone of our liturgical services, were honoured for their invaluable contributions during the celebration. Their selfless service and dedication were recognized and rewarded as a token of gratitude from the parish community. Notably, altar servers who participated in Saturday meetings and maintained impeccable attire were singled out for their exemplary conduct, emphasizing the importance of reverence and professionalism in their role.

The tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of our catechism teachers were duly acknowledged and appreciated. Sr. Helen Sequira UFS, Sr. Florine Menezes UFS Sr. Lavina Rego, Sr. Santhosh UFS, Sr. Flavia D’Mello, Sr. Olivia Miranda UFS Ms Priya, Ms Sneha, Mrs Veronica and Mrs Alphonse. These educators play a pivotal role in imparting the fundamentals of faith to our youth through Sunday catechism classes. Special recognition was extended to catechism teachers for their invaluable contributions towards nurturing the spiritual growth of our parish children.

Special Awards for Children:

In a heart-warming gesture, children who exhibited exemplary dedication and attentiveness during daily Mass were honoured with the esteemed title of “Little Shining Stars of Hirebile.” This recognition served to inspire and encourage their continued active participation in spiritual activities. A moment of gratitude was extended to parents for their unwavering support and active involvement in fostering the spiritual development of their children. Their integral role in nurturing the faith of the younger generation was acknowledged and appreciated by the parish community.

Expression of Gratitude:

Altar server Johnson took a poignant moment to express heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated organizing team, led by Parish Priest Fr David Prakash and Brother Vinodh Kumar R for their exemplary leadership and meticulous planning, which contributed significantly to the success of the event. A total of 70 Children Participated in this programme. Fr David Prakash offered the holy Mass and preached a meaningful sermon.

The Catechism Day celebration at St. Joseph Parish, Herbile served as a poignant reminder of the profound importance of faith formation and spiritual nourishment within our community. Through recognition and appreciation, we honoured the efforts and dedication of our catechism children, altar servers, catechism teachers and supportive parents, fostering a sense of unity and collective purpose. As we reflect on this memorable occasion, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to its success and reaffirm our commitment to nurturing the spiritual growth of our parish members.