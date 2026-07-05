Annual Feast Celebrated at Our Lady of Miracles Church, Milagres

Mangaluru: The Annual Feast of Our Lady of Miracles Church, Milagres, was celebrated with great devotion and joy. Two solemn Eucharistic celebrations marked the occasion.

The first Solemn Mass in Konkani was celebrated at 7.00 a.m. by Very Rev. Fr. Waltar D’Souza, Parish Priest of Bendur and Vicar Forane of the Episcopal Deanery. In his homily, he reflected on how Mary, the mother of Jesus, continually protects her children and inspires them to share God’s love with others.

The second Solemn Mass in English was celebrated at 8.30 a.m. by Rev. Fr. Kenneth Crasta, Assistant Director of St. Joseph’s Engineering College. Preaching on Mary’s loving care, he encouraged the faithful to draw closer to God through her guidance and intercession.

At the end of the celebrations, the Parish Priest, Fr. Ivan Rodrigues, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the priests, parishioners, volunteers, benefactors, and well-wishers for their generous support and dedicated service throughout the year.

The Eucharistic celebrations were concelebrated by Fr. Avith Pais, Fr. Alwin Serrao, Fr. Uday Fernandes, Fr. Gerald Pinto, Fr. Maxim Rosario, Fr. Victor George, Fr. Jason Pinto, Fr. Felix Monteiro, Fr. Rajesh Rosario, Fr. Praveen Amrith Martis, and Fr. Charles Menezes. The feast concluded in an atmosphere of faith, thanksgiving, and parish unity.