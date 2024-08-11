Annual Feast Day at St Lawrence Church & Shrine, Bondel

Theme of the Feast: “A life of prayer is a gift of God”

The message of the Feast: If you believe you will receive whatever you ask for in prayer (Matthew 21:22)

Mangaluru: At the annual feast of Bondel St Lawrence church & Shrine, the celebration was led by Dr Wilfred Gregory Moras, Coadjutor Bishop of Jhansi. Dr Wilfred Gregory Moras celebrated the Holy Eucharist on the eve of the Annual Feast of the Shrine of St. Lawrence in Bondel on Saturday, 10 August 2024 at 10:30 a.m. A significant number of pilgrims and devotees filled every available space in the shrine to partake in the grand celebration. Dr Wilfred Gregory Moras, Coadjutor Bishop of Jhansi began the celebrations by saying “A Life of Prayer is a gift of God”.

The solemnity of the Holy Mass was profoundly enhanced by the inspiring homily delivered by Coadjutor Bishop Moras emphasized the profound message of St. Teresa of Avila described prayer as an intimate conversation with God, stressing that it is a way to deepen one’s relationship with Him. She believed that three important virtues are essential for prayer: humility, detachment, and love for others, “dying to oneself for others is real prayer” is vividly illustrated by the example of Father Abraham. Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Isaac, as commanded by God. Similarly, Abraham’s intercession for the people of Sodom highlights his deep compassion and commitment to others.

Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Parish Priest, Fr Peter Gonsalves Principal St Lawrence Medium Eng. School, Fr William D’Souza Asst Priest, Fr Andrew D’Souza and other various priests from the city Deanery celebrated the mass.

The melodious choir was from Bondel under the leadership of Dr Suraj.

Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Parish Priest of St Lawrence shrine felicitated the new Coadjutor Bishop with a beautiful shawl, flower bouquet, and a memento, he extended his heartfelt thanks to the Bishop, the priests who celebrated, and all who participated in the Mass.

Later in the afternoon, a distinguished group visited the shrine.

Among them were newly elected MLC Mr Ivan D’Souza, and Mr Joachim Stany Alvares, president of the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy.

During their visit, they had the opportunity to meet with the Coadjutor Bishop of Jhansi, Dr Wilfred Gregory Moras who was present at the shrine, along with the Parish Priest, Fr Andrew. The convener of the shrine, Mr Prakash Pinto, and members of the shrine committee were also in attendance, welcoming the guests with warmth and hospitality.

The closing ceremony of the Feast of St Lawrence’s Church, Bondel was celebrated with grandeur and devotion on Saturday 10 August 2024 at 6.00 p.m. Rev. Msgr. Duming Dias Bishop of Karwar Diocese. was the main celebrant. In his homily, Bishop Duming Dias delivered a profound message on the essence of prayer, He outlined three simple yet powerful steps: first, cultivating a deep desire for God’s presence in our lives; second, inviting Christ into our hearts and daily routines; and third, placing our hope firmly in Christ.

Bishop Dias also emphasized the significance of family prayer, pointing out two essential elements: prayer brings God closer to us, and prayer fosters a bond with our fellow beings—the neighbors and loved ones whom God places in our lives.

Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Parish Priest, Fr James D’Souza, Vicar Forane -City Varado, Fr Peter Gonsalves, Fr William D’Souza, Fr J.B Saldanha, Fr J.B Crasta Fr Santhosh Rodrigues and various priests from the city, other parishes & Other congregations concelebrated the mass.

Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Parish Priest of St Lawrence shrine, felicitated the Bishop with a beautiful shawl, flower bouquet, and a memento, and extended his heartfelt thanks to Msgr. Duming Dias Bishop of Karwar & all the priests for celebrating and participating in the mass.

The choir group of children from Bondel parish captured the minds and hearts of the Parishioners.

Fr Andrew thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the nine novena and the feast. Special thanks to the Liturgy Committee, Shrine Committee, Parish Council members, Divine Word TV and team, Media Committee, Vehicle Parking Team, Volunteers, the Ladies Association as well as those in charge of Lights, Band Sponsors, Sound, and Decorations. Fr Andrew wished everyone who gathered a joyful and blessed feast. It was inspiring to see people of all religions visiting the shrine and expressing religious unity during the feast.

Fr James D’Souza, the vicar Forane took a moment to speak and extend his heartfelt gratitude to Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza the parish priest for his unwavering dedication and service to the parish. He acknowledged Fr Andrew’s tireless efforts and commitment to his ministry, at the Bondel Church & Shrine, praising the impactful way he has been leading his Parish.

Msgr. Duming Dias Bishop of Karwar Diocese, Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Parish Priest, Fr Peter Gonsalves, Fr William D’Souza, Fr J.B Saldanha PRO Of Mangalore Diocese, Fr J.B Crasta, various priests from the city & other parishes, Mr John D’Silva, Vice president, Mr Santhosh Misquith Secretary PPC, Mr Prakash Pinto Convener Shrine Committee, Meena Barboza Convener Media Committee along with guest priests were present during the closing ceremony.

Photography: Stany Bantwal

Report: Meena Barboza