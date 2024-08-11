Service can bring about transformation in society – Bishop Gerald Lobo

Udupi: Service can bring about transformation in society, and in this regard, public representatives should pay attention,” said Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Diocese. He was speaking as the chief guest at a felicitation ceremony organized by the Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh at Anugraha Pastoral Center, Ambagilu Kakkunje, on Sunday.

“The service of the Christian community is recognized by all. When those who are elected as public representatives and those who are elected to social service organizations respond to the sufferings of the poor and the downtrodden and do their work, there is no greater reward than that. May this lead to more service in society,” he said.

The Bishop also said, “Governments today provide all facilities like milk, eggs, books, and uniforms for children’s education, but they neglect to appoint teachers who are essential for their learning. Without good teachers, it is impossible to provide quality education to children despite all the facilities. Also, governments should pay attention to the fact that they are imposing burdens on minority educational institutions in the name of regulations”.

“Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojari, who accepted the honour and spoke, said that only when we study all aspects of society can we understand the true meaning of service. He said that the work of creating good citizens through education, which has been going on in the country since independence, should continue further.

MLC SL Bhojegowda spoke and said that the work of the Christian community in building a healthy society by providing education and health services to everyone, as per the vision of the Constitution, is commendable. He said that he is willing to work sincerely to do any work related to educational institutions.

On this occasion, newly elected public representatives and presidents of social service organizations were also honoured. The program was chaired by Catholic Sabha Udupi Region President Santosh Cornelio.

Veronica Cornelio, former president of Mysore Soaps and Detergents, delivered the inaugural address, while Gerald Fernandes, former president of Udupi District Panchayat, delivered the felicitation speech.

Veronica Cornelio, former president of Mysore Soaps and Detergents, Gerald Fernandes, former president of Udupi District Panchayat, Mary D’Souza, former president of Catholic Sabha, and Secretary Olivia J. D’Mello were present.

Elroy Kiran Crasto, the political coordinator of the Central Committee, welcomed, and Edward Larsson compered the programme.”