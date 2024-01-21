Annual Feast of Attur St Lawrence Basilica Begins with Devotion

Karkala: The yearly feast of St Lawrence at the minor Basilica of Karkal, Attur started with a grand note with the solemn blessing of the miraculous statue of St Lawrence and taking it in a procession to the place of veneration. Rev. Fr Alban D’Souza the rector of the Shrine blessed the statue, Fr Larry D’Souza carried the relic of St Lawrence and Fr Roman Mascarenhas, the resident priest incensed the same.

This was followed by the flag hoisting ceremony performed by Mr Uday Kumar Shetty the local leader, who speaking on the occasion, said that our land is a heaven on earth. So many Holy Shrines are frequented by so many people in our district. He wished all well for the festivities.

The Holy Eucharist was celebrated at the Shrine by Fr Vincent Sequeira from Jeppu Seminary, Fr Naveen Pinto from Jeppu Seminary, Msgr. Ferdinand Gonsalves, Vicar General of Udupi Diocese, Fr Rajesh Rosario from Jeppu Seminary, Fr Roque D’Souza from Mount Rosary Santhekatte, Fr Boniface Pinto from Jeppu Seminary and Fr Chetan Capuchin, Bejai.

The Special solemn Mass of the day was celebrated by Most Rev Aloysius Paul D’Souza Bishop Emeritus of Mangalore Diocese at 4:30 pm. Since this Sunday was dedicated to the Word of God all reflections were on this theme.

Fr Cyril Lobo and Fr Praveen Amrith were the masters of ceremonies. Faithful flocked from different parts of the district to the Shrine. Tomorrow (Monday) at 6 pm Most Rev. Bishop Francis Serrao from Shimoga will preside over the solemn Eucharist.