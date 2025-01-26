Annual Feast of Attur St. Lawrence Basilica Celebrated with Devotional Enthusiasm

Karkala: The annual feast of the Basilica of St. Lawrence at Attur Karkala commenced today, imbuing the atmosphere with a spirit of jubilation and devotion. The day’s events featured a solemn procession, during which the revered miraculous statue of St. Lawrence was paraded around the church. Following the procession, the statue was placed on an elevated platform for public viewing, allowing devotees from near and far to pay their respects.

The day’s activities began early in the morning with the celebration of the first mass at 7:30 AM, officiated by Fr. Jitesh Castelino. Following this, an hour of adoration was dedicated to seeking divine blessings for the safety of all pilgrims and the success of the various programs planned throughout the feast. The devotion displayed by the attendees set a meaningful tone for the day’s spiritual congregations.

A significant highlight of the commemorative day was the hoisting of the festal flag by Rt. Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi. At 10:30 AM, he presided over the solemn festive mass, drawing attendance from a large congregation. This mass was emblematic of community spirit, aligning with the Sunday celebration of the Word of God.

At the conclusion of the mass, Bishop Lobo unveiled three significant publications: a hand-written Bible, a book on saints tailored for children, and a book detailing the Way of the Cross, authored by Rev. Fr. Louis D’Sa. These literary contributions were aimed at enriching the spiritual lives of the faithful across different ages, encouraging deeper engagement with the tenets of faith.

Further enriching the ceremony, several esteemed priests participated in the subsequent masses, including Fr. Anil Crasta, Asst. Executive Director of Caritas India; Fr. Prakash Lobo OFM, Cap, from St. Anne’s Friary; Fr. (Dr) Praveen Joy Saldanha from St. Joseph’s Seminary; Fr. Ivan D’Souza, also from St. Joseph’s Seminary; and Fr. Walter D’Souza, the Parish Priest of Bendur. V. Rev. Fr. Roshan D’Souza, Chancellor and Judicial Vicar of Udupi Diocese, was also influential in the day’s services.

The importance of the Word of God celebrated on this particular Sunday, was marked by a ceremonial honoring of the Bible, which involved incensing and garlanding the sacred text. Each priest delivered thoughtful homilies centered on the Jubilee 2025 theme: “Hope does not disappoint us,” a phrase that resonated deeply with congregants, instilling a message of optimism and faith.

The occasion also coincided with India’s Republic Day, leading to an exceptional turnout. Throngs of devotees arrived early and remained at the shrine until late in the evening, enhancing the sense of community and shared faith. In recognition of this Jubilee year, which has been designated as a momentous period of pilgrimage, over twenty priests were available for confessional services, underscoring the Basilica’s significance as a holy site where special indulgences can be obtained.

Attendance at the feast encompassed individuals from diverse backgrounds, reaffirming the Basilica’s role as an inclusive sacred space. Devotees, regardless of their creed and color, thronged the grounds to fervently pray to St. Lawrence, expressing their hopes and aspirations.

A heartfelt special prayer was offered for all children during the day’s celebrations, an act that underscores the Basilica’s commitment to nurturing future generations. The last mass of the day was conducted at 8:00 PM, drawing the day’s events to a close.

Looking ahead, the Monday following the feast day is recognized as a working day; thus, the schedule will be adjusted, featuring three masses. During these services, specific prayers will be directed toward the intentions of the sick and suffering, embodying the spirit of compassion and hope that permeates the celebrations at the Basilica of St. Lawrence.

As the annual feast unfolds, it promises to foster a continued sense of unity, hope, and spiritual fulfillment among all who participate, ensuring that the legacy of faith, as exemplified by St. Lawrence, remains vibrant in the hearts of devotees.