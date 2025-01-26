Food Festival Organized by Children to Help Poor Children Grabs Attention in Thottam Church

Malpe: A remarkable food festival organized by the children of St. Anne’s Church in Thottam, Malpe, drew significant attention from the local community as part of efforts to support impoverished children. Held in the church hall on the dual occasion of Republic Day and Sunday, this event was orchestrated by the Missionary Children’s Society of the Church.

The festival commenced with an inaugural speech from Fr. Denis D’Sa, the parish priest, who commended the children for their initiative and dedication in organizing such a meaningful event. “It is commendable that our young members have taken the initiative to address the needs of the less fortunate,” he remarked.

Approximately 50 children, aided by their parents, prepared an impressive assortment of food items to be sold at the festival. With enthusiasm, the children set up counters designed to resemble shops, where they eagerly engaged customers in the festive atmosphere.

The culinary offerings at the festival were diverse, featuring popular dishes such as fried rice, noodles, burgers, dumplings, chicken chili, spring rolls, panipuri, sandwiches, fruit bowls, and various beverages including coffee, tea, and lemon mint juice. Patrons enjoyed the delectable selections, contributing to the festival’s success.

The enthusiasm and dedication exhibited by the participating children were met with widespread appreciation from attendees. Proceeds from the event are earmarked for the education of underprivileged children, underscoring the festival’s philanthropic purpose.

Notable figures present at the event included Sunil Fernandes, vice president of the parish council; Blessilla Cross, secretary; Vanita Fernandes, coordinator of the 20 commissions; and the sisters of St. Anne’s Convent.

This food festival stands as a testament to the commitment of the church’s youth towards social responsibility and community support. Its success reflects its determination to make a positive impact on the lives of less fortunate children, paving the way for further initiatives in the future.