Anti Drug Team Arrest 2 Persons Trying to Sell MDMA/LSD Drugs-Items Worth Rs 14 Lakhs Seized

Anti-Drug Team Arrest 2 Persons Trying to Sell 132 gm Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) & 250 gm Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) Drugs

Mangaluru: Based on a tip-Off the Anti Drug Team along with Ullal police rushed to the spot in Santosh Nagar in Permannur Gram panchayat and intercepted a white Maruti Swift car bearing Reg No KA 19 MM 7082 by the side of the road, and on checking the car found two persons possessing 132 gm Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) & 250 gm Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) Drugs, who were trying to sell them to the public.

The arrested persons are Shishir Devadiga and Shushan L, and confiscated from them items worth, including cash of Rs 3,70,050, car etc, all total value around Rs 14,01,050.

The operation was conducted under the direction from Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, and the team led by PI Ms Dhanya Naik, and Anti Drug team consisting of Puneeth Gaonkar, santhosh Kumar, Saju Nair, Mahesh Kumar, Akbar, among others.