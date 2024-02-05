Anti-Drug Team Arrests Two Drug Peddlers while Selling Drugs at Balmatta

Mangaluru: The Anti Drug Team arrested two drug peddlers while they were selling drugs at Balmatta New Road here on February 4 night.

The arrested have been identified as Aditya K (29) from Attavar and Rohan Sequeira (33) from Adyar Padav.

According to the police, on February 4, at around 9:00 p.m. when the Anti Drug Team was on duty, they arrested Aditya and Rohan while they were selling drugs at Balmatta New Road. The police seized 27 grams of Hydroweed Ganja worth Rs 50,000, Ganja worth Rs 1 lakh, Ganja oil worth Rs 8000, LSD stamps worth Rs 16,800, two Digital weighing scales, two mobile phones worth Rs 90,000 and a Hyundai Verna car used for the crime all worth Rs 20 lakhs from their possession.

The Anti Squad team filed a complaint in the Mangaluru North police station under the NDPS act.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and the able guidance of DCP Law and Order Siddarth Goel and DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar and the leadership of ACO Central subdivision Pratap Singh Thorat, the operation was carried out by the Inspector of Mangaluru North police station Ajmath Ali and Anti Drug Team PSI Pradeep T R and team.