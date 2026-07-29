Anti-paper leak Bill passed by Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, through a voice vote.

This Bill, passed after a stormy debate spanning several hours over two days, seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The proposed amendment aims to enhance transparency and integrity in the examination system through stricter legal provisions while ensuring that the future of students remains fully protected. Among the key features are stringent penalties, including imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to Rs 10 crore, confiscation of assets of those found guilty, and the establishment of a mechanism to ensure verdicts are delivered within three months.

The move follows the Union Cabinet’s approval of the Bill and related provisions, designed to establish fast-track courts and provide harsher punishment in cases involving paper leaks and examination fraud.

The initiative comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a comprehensive Bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks would be introduced in the Parliament.

As per the proposal, the fast-track courts will be mandated to complete trials and deliver judgments within three months, ensuring swift justice in examination-related offences.

This also comes in the wake of the large-scale ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest held in New Delhi on July 20, where hundreds of students participated in a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against the NEET paper leaks and other examination-related irregularities.

The demonstration later turned violent, following which security personnel resorted to the use of force to disperse the crowd. During the clashes, several protesters as well as police personnel sustained serious injuries.

The protesters had also demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the post of Union Education Minister. Pradhan subsequently tendered his resignation on July 25.



