Anticipatory Bail Granted to MLAs Vedvyas and Dr Bharat in Gerosa School Protest Case

Mangaluru: The court has granted anticipatory bail to MLAs Vedavyas Kamath and Dr Bharat Shetty in connection with the FIR registered against them for protesting in front of Saint Gerosa School Jeppu last week.

A criminal case was registered in the Pandeshwar police station against MLA of South Constituency Vedavyas Kamath, MLA of Mangalore North Constituency Dr Bharat Shetty, VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell, Corporators Bharat and Sandeep on the complaint, filed by Gerald Lobo.

MLAs Vedavyas and Dr Bharat applied for anticipatory bail and the special court in Bangalore has granted anticipatory bail to the MLAs Vedavyas and Dr Bharat, VHP leader Sharan Pampail, corporators Sandeep and Bharat Kumar.