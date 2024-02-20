Lok Sabha polls: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to blow poll bugle from Bikaner today



Jaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will blow the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll bugle in Rajasthan from Bikaner on Tuesday.

The BJP is working under the cluster plan and there are three Lok Sabha seats and eight Assembly constituencies in each cluster.

Shah will first meet BJP leaders from three Lok Sabha constituencies of a cluster at a hotel in Bikaner which includes Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar-Hanumangarh and Churu.

He will discuss poll strategies with party leaders at the Agricultural Produce Market in Udaipur in the afternoon and thereafter Shah will address an intellectuals’ conference at Maheshwari Public School in Jaipur at 5.30 pm.

The saffron party has started working under the cluster plan to capture all 25 seats of Rajasthan for the third consecutive time.

In the first phase, meetings will be held in Bikaner, Udaipur and Jaipur on Tuesday, said party leaders.

Party workers said that only the members of the coordination committees and management committees formed for the Lok Sabha elections will attend this meeting.

Not every party member is allowed to attend and a list of about 250 party officials was finalised for the meeting to be held in Bikaner.

The three Lok Sabha seats for which Amit Shah is meeting party officials are already held by the BJP. Arjun Ram Meghwal is the MP from the Bikaner Lok Sabha seat, Nihal Chand holds the Sri Ganganagar-Hanumangarh seat and Rahul Kaswan is the MP from Churu.

While Meghwal has been MP since 2009, Nihal Chand and Rahul Kaswan have been MPs since 2014.

As Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar-Hanumangarh and Churu Lok Sabha seats have been included in the Bikaner cluster, big leaders of these three districts will attend the meeting with Shah, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, State BJP President CP Joshi, State incharge Arun Singh, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, former state President and Bikaner cluster incharge Satish Poonia.

Shah will have a packed day and everything has been planned down to the last minute.

After reaching Bikaner’s Nal Airport at 11.50 am he will leave for Park Paradise and reach the venue a little after 12 noon. He will be in Park Paradise from 12.15 pm to 1.15 pm and then depart from there to reach the Bikaner airport at 1.25 pm, from where he will leave for Udaipur’s Dabok airport at 1.30 pm.