APD Foundation Joins WHO Civil Society Commission

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru-based Anti Pollution Drive Foundation (APDF) has been inducted into the World Health Organization (WHO) Civil Society Commission, joining a global network of organizations dedicated to promoting public health and environmental well-being.

The Commission was set up by WHO to formalise collaboration with civil society groups and strengthen their role in shaping global health policy. It brings together organisations working on a wide range of issues, including primary healthcare, health equity, gender rights, and community health promotion.

The APD Foundation, known for its work in urban sanitation, air quality, inclusive waste management, and occupational health, will now contribute to international dialogue through this new platform.

A letter confirming APD’s membership was co-signed by the Commission’s co-chairs, Ravi Ram and Lisa Hilmi, following consultations with the WHO Civil Society Commission Secretariat. The letter noted that nearly 680 applications had been received from across the world, with new members being inducted in phases following the WHO’s due diligence process.

The WHO Commission held its first annual general meeting in March 2024, during which it approved a work plan for 2024–25 and established three key working groups to guide civil society engagement and collaboration with the WHO.

Speaking about the development, APD Foundation founder Abdullah A. Rehman said: “Mangaluru has quietly shown how smaller cities can lead on clean air, public sanitation, and inclusive urban development. Being part of this global platform allows us to share our learnings and ensures that cities beyond the metros have a voice in shaping the future of public health, both nationally and globally.”

The inclusion of APD Foundation marks a step towards greater grassroots representation in international policy forums, at a time when civil society groups are playing a vital role in addressing complex health and environmental challenges.



