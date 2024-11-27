Arab Water Conference opens in Jordan to address regional water challenges

Amman: The 6th Arab Water Conference opened on Wednesday at Jordan’s eastern shores of the Dead Sea to tackle challenges in water resource management across the Arab region.

Under the theme “Governance Towards Achieving Sustainable Development in Water,” the conference is attended by government officials and specialists from across the Arab world.

Jordan’s Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud stressed at the opening ceremony the need to develop effective policies to promote an integrated management approach for Arab water resources, including the sustainable coordination of efforts to manage surface water resources and shared basins.

Despite tangible successes made so far, the region still faces persistent challenges such as global warming, worsening water scarcity, the depletion of water resources, and regional conflicts, he said, urging collective efforts to implement joint Arab water initiatives and raise awareness about the importance of water conservation.

Meanwhile, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of Economic Affairs at the Arab League Ali bin Ibrahim Al-Maliki stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation among all Arab states to achieve Arab water security and preserve Arab water rights, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also highlighted the need to enhance adaptation policies, reduce the risks of water-related disasters, and strengthen innovation in water technologies and sustainability.

The two-day conference features several general sessions, discussion panels, scientific sessions, official meetings, and an exhibition.