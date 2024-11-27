Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Lives of Three Youths in Beltangady

Beltangady: A heartbreaking incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when three young men drowned in the river at Barkaje after visiting a friend’s home in Venoor. The victims have been identified as Lawrence (21), Suraj (19), and Jason (19).

According to reports, the three youths were in Venoor to participate in a program at the local church. Following the event, they decided to take a swim in the river near the Kindi dam. Tragically, it is believed they became caught in strong currents, leading to their drowning.

Emergency services, including local police and fire rescue teams, promptly responded to the scene. With the assistance of nearby residents, all three bodies were recovered from the water.

Authorities have expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The community remains in shock as they mourn the loss of these young lives.