Archbishop Prakash Mallavarapu Passes Away

Visakhapatnam, 7 June 2026 (CCBI): Archbishop Prakash Mallavarapu, Archbishop Emeritus of Visakhapatnam, passed away on Sunday, 7 June 2026, at 2:35 a.m. at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. He was 77. Funeral details are awaited.

He was the Bishop of Cuddapah (1998–2002), Vijayawada (2002–2012), Archbishop of Visakhapatnam (2012–2024), and Apostolic Administrator of Srikakulam in 2019. He was the Secretary General of the CCBI (2005–2011).

Archbishop Prakash was initially admitted to St. Joseph’s Hospital, Maharanipeta, on 18 May 2026 following severe breathing complications. On the advice of his physicians, he was later transferred to Medicover Hospital for advanced cardiac evaluation and specialized treatment. Over the following 16 days, his condition showed steady improvement, and he was discharged after responding positively to medical care. However, in the early hours of 7 June 2026, his health suddenly deteriorated due to acute respiratory distress. Despite medical efforts, he passed away peacefully.

He was born on January 29, 1949, in Jadi Jamalpur, Mandal, Nizamabad. He completed his schooling at St. Peter’s High School, Gunfoundry, Hyderabad, and pursued intermediate studies at Andhra Loyola College. He then joined St. Peter’s Minor Seminary, Cuddapah, followed by his philosophical and theological studies at Papal Seminary, Pune, where he also obtained a master’s in philosophy from Jnana Deep Vidyapeeth.

Ordained a priest on October 11, 1979, he served as the Diocesan Youth Chaplain from 1980 to 1981. He then pursued his doctoral studies, obtaining a Ph.D. in Indian philosophy from Jnana Deep Vidyapeeth, Pune, between 1981 and 1985. He served as the Financial Administrator of the Archdiocese of Hyderabad from 1986 to 1988 and obtained a Master’s degree in Theology from Loyola University of Chicago in 1989–1990.

Fr. Prakash served as the Rector of St. John’s Regional Seminary, Hyderabad, from 1991 to 1997 and as the Parish Priest of Gaddiannaram from 1997 to 1998. On June 11, 1998, he was appointed Bishop of Cuddapah and ordained on July 22, 1998. He served as the Bishop of Cuddapah until July 2002 and was then appointed and installed as the Bishop of Vijayawada on August 15, 2002.

Archbishop Prakash held several important positions, including Chairman of the APBC Commission for Clergy and Religious, Secretary General of the CCBI (for 6 years), Member of the CBCI Doctrinal Commission, Vice-President of the Andhra Pradesh Bishop’s Council (APBC), and Apostolic Administrator of the Eluru Diocese. On July 3, 2012, he was appointed as the Archbishop of the Metropolitan Diocese of Visakhapatnam and installed on August 9, 2012.

He was the Chairman of the CBCI Office for Health Care, Vice-Chairman of the TCBC Commission for Education, and Chairman of various TCBC Commissions, including Health, Women, Telugu Regional Pastoral Centre (TRPC), Jyotirmai, AP Jyotirmai Society, Education Commission (A.P.), Proclamation Commission, Commission for Small Christian Communities (SCCS), and Commission for Doctrine and Theology. Pope Francis accepted his resignation on February 17, 2024