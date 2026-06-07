Bunts Qatar Successfully Organizes Karnataka-Based Association Badminton Tournament Season 3

Doha, Qatar: In a spectacular celebration of sportsmanship, unity, and community spirit, Bunts Qatar successfully hosted the Karnataka-Based Association Badminton Tournament Season 3 on May 29, 2026, from 8 am to 10 pm at the Hamilton International School, Doha, Qatar. The event brought together leading Karnataka associations in Qatar for an action-packed day of competitive badminton, camaraderie, and healthy living.

The tournament was inaugurated by Dr. Anees Alyafei, Senior Consultant in Community Medicine, Healthy Lifestyle Specialist, and General Secretary of the Qatar Doctors Association, who emphasized the importance of Sports and fitness in building a healthier society.

The tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation from 69 teams representing TuluKoota Qatar, Karnataka Sangha Qatar, MCC Qatar, Billawas Qatar, and Bunts Qatar, along with their executive committee members, players, families, and supporters. The event showcased exceptional sporting talent, teamwork, and camaraderie, making it one of the largest Karnataka inter-association badminton tournaments held in Qatar.

After a series of thrilling and highly competitive matches, TuluKoota Qatar emerged as the Tournament Champions, while Bunts Qatar secured the Runner-Up Trophy, showcasing exceptional skill, determination, and team spirit throughout the tournament.

The grand closing ceremony was graced by Shri Harish Pandey, First Secretary (Education & Culture), Embassy of India, as the Chief Guest, and Mr. E. P. Abdurahiman, President of ISC Qatar, as the Guest of Honour. Their presence added immense prestige and significance to the occasion.

The closing ceremony commenced with an opening address by Ms. Pooja Shenava, Cultural Secretary, while Mr. Naveen Shetty, General Secretary, efficiently served as the Master of Ceremonies throughout the event. Vice President Mr. Manoj Shetty warmly welcomed the Chief Guests and dignitaries, followed by President Mr. Sukaram Shetty, who felicitated the Chief Guests in recognition of their presence and support. Sports Secretary Ms. Shiny Shetty presented a brief overview and highlights of the Karnataka-Based Association Badminton Tournament Season 3, showcasing its success and participation. The ceremony concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks delivered by Mr. Damodhar Rai, Special Needs Coordinator, expressing gratitude to all guests, participants, sponsors, volunteers, and supporters who contributed to the grand success of the event.

The event was attended by Bunts Qatar Founder President Dr. Ravi Shetty, Advisory Members Mr. Navneeth Shetty, Mr. Deepak Shetty (General Secretary, ICBF, and Dr. Padmashree Shetty. Advisory Chairman Mr. Naveen Shetty Iruvail, who was abroad, conveyed his heartfelt wishes and support for the successful conduct of the tournament.

A special highlight of the ceremony was the recognition of sponsors and supporters, who were honored with tokens of appreciation for their invaluable contributions. Winners, runners-up, and outstanding performers were felicitated with trophies and awards amid loud applause from the

audience.

Bunts Qatar extended its sincere appreciation to the BQBA Apex Body officials, Naseem Health Care for medical partners, referees, umpires, volunteers, sub-committee members, sponsors, and Bunts Qatar members, whose unwavering commitment, teamwork, and meticulous planning played a pivotal role in the tournament’s resounding success.

The tournament concluded on a memorable note, reinforcing the values of friendship, sportsmanship, fitness, and cultural harmony while strengthening the bonds among Karnataka associations in Qatar. The event once again demonstrated the power of sports in bringing communities together and fostering lasting relationships.