Argentina boss says World Cup squad still open

Miami: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said that places in his 2026 World Cup squad are still open as the Albiceleste prepares for friendlies against Venezuela and Puerto Rico.

He said the matches would be used to test new players ahead of the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“Naturally, we are going to try to give a chance to new players, to see if they can get on board,” he said ahead of Friday’s clash against Venezuela at Hard Rock Stadium. “That is the idea – to use these matches to try different players.”

The reigning World Cup champions will have three days to recover from that match before facing Puerto Rico at Soldier Field in Chicago.

While admitting most of his World Cup squad was already settled, Scaloni said there could be late changes, as there were before the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

“You never know, because even though we have the base, we don’t know what might happen,” he said. “We have the experience of the last World Cup, when players dropped out at the last moment. It’s true that most of the squad is settled, but we are open to whatever may come.

“New players have come in now and will keep coming if we believe it is appropriate.”

Argentina earned its place in next year’s edition of football’s showpiece tournament by topping the South American qualifying group.

Scaloni said all of the team’s pre-World Cup matches would be treated seriously by his squad, stressing that no match involving Argentina is truly a friendly.

“We feel that every time there is an international match – whether official or friendly – provides a unique opportunity,” he said. “What lies ahead is very important, and a lot is at stake. We are going to give our all.”