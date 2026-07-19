Arjun Munda seeks impartial probe into tribal woman’s death in Jharkhand

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda has written to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, demanding a fair and time-bound probe into the alleged death of a tribal woman, Budhan Purti, due to medical negligence in Khunti district.

He said that if the woman died after she was transfused with the wrong blood group, it would be an extremely serious lapse warranting strict action against those responsible.

In his letter, Arjun Munda said the incident at the Birsa Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre in Khunti was not merely a tragedy for one family but also raised serious questions about the state’s healthcare system.

He noted that Jharkhand’s identity is closely linked to its tribal communities, social justice and human values, and therefore the death of a tribal woman during treatment should be a matter of grave concern for the entire system.

Munda said the matter should not be dismissed as an isolated error by a single hospital. Instead, it should be viewed in the broader context of healthcare services available in tribal and remote areas of the state.

He pointed out that many tribal regions in Jharkhand continue to face inadequate medical facilities and higher-than-average mortality rates, making the issue a matter of urgent concern.

The former Union Tribal Affairs Minister also referred to an incident in October 2025 in West Singhbhum district, where five tribal children suffering from thalassemia were allegedly transfused with HIV-infected blood.

According to him, such incidents underscore the need for stronger monitoring mechanisms and greater accountability within the healthcare system.

Munda stated that the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution provides for the protection of tribal communities and their rights, with healthcare and the right to life being among the most important guarantees.

At a time when discussions on the Fifth Schedule and tribal rights are ongoing in the state, he said, such incidents risk eroding public trust in institutions and governance.

He urged the Chief Minister to ensure an impartial investigation into Budhan Purti’s death, initiate legal action against those found guilty, and assess ways to strengthen healthcare services in tribal-majority and remote regions.

He also called for strict adherence to established protocols in blood transfusion procedures and greater accountability for both government and private hospitals.

Munda said timely action by the government would not only help deliver justice to the bereaved family but also contribute to preventing similar incidents in the future.