Guvs, CMs of Telugu states congratulate Sindhu on winning Japan Open

Hyderabad: Governors and Chief Ministers of the Telugu States on Sunday congratulated ace shuttler P. V. Sindhu on winning the Japan Open title.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh S. Abdul Nazeer congratulated Sindhu for winning the Japan Open 2026 title and her first Super 750 crown in Tokyo on Sunday.

Governor Abdul Nazeer said Sindhu became the first Indian to win the Japan Open title, making the entire country proud of her outstanding victory. He wished her many more successes in the future.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also congratulated Sindhu. He posted on ‘X’: “Heartfelt congratulations to PV Sindhu for a phenomenal straight-games victory (21-17, 21-17) against Yamaguchi to secure the Japan Open. A historic milestone for Indian badminton! All the best for the Olympics, Amma!”

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla congratulated Sindhu on making history as the first Indian to win the Japan Open title. He lauded her outstanding achievement, dedication, and indomitable spirit, stating that her triumph has made the nation proud and will inspire countless young sportspersons across the country. He wished Sindhu many more laurels and continued success in her sporting career.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt congratulations to Sindhu for clinching the title in the women’s singles category at the prestigious Japan Open Super 750 badminton tournament held in Japan. He noted that achieving her first Super 750 title in her career is a matter of pride for Indian sports.

He expressed the wish that Sindhu, who inspires the nation’s youth with her talent, hard work, and determination, achieve many more victories.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan conveyed heartiest congratulations to Sindhu on her magnificent triumph at the Japan Open Super 750.

He posted: “Your fearless performance against Akane Yamaguchi on her home court was a true display of grit, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of an Indian champion. Rising stronger, overcoming challenges, and reclaiming the top podium makes this victory even more special. You have once again made every Indian proud by becoming the first Indian to win this prestigious title in Japan. Your journey continues to inspire millions of young sportspersons to dream big, work hard, and never give up.

“May this remarkable achievement be the beginning of many more historic victories as you continue to bring glory to our Tricolour on the world stage. The entire nation celebrates with you. Wishing you continued success in the journey ahead. Jai Hind!”

Former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Sindhu on adding one more crown to her illustrious career by becoming the first Indian woman shuttler to win the Japan Open title. He said: “A proud moment for India. Wishing her many more glorious victories ahead.”